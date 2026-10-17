Tennis player Iga Świątek asked the chair umpire to call a doctor onto the court during the semifinal match of the tournament in Wuhan, China, against Maja Chwalińska. This happened after a lost game at a score of 6:5, Interia Sport reports.

Semifinal in Wuhan

On Saturday, Świątek and Chwalińska met in a match for a place in the final of the tournament in Wuhan. According to the outlet, the match was played at a high level and was physically demanding.

Interia Sport notes that after a lost game at a score of 6:5, the Polish tennis player asked the umpire to invite a doctor onto the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The tennis player's condition

The day before, after the Wuhan quarterfinal against Ann Li, reports emerged that Świątek was feeling unwell.

An AFP journalist reported that the tennis player was not feeling well. In connection with this, Świątek cancelled her press conference before the semifinal match against Chwalińska.

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