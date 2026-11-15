Ukrainian women's épée fencers won bronze at the Fencing World Cup stage in China

The Ukrainian women’s épée fencing team took third place in the team competition at the World Cup stage that concluded in the Chinese city of Wuxi. Anna Maksymenko, Inna Brovko, Vlada Kharkova, and Yana Shemyakina, led by head coach Bohdan Nikishin, took home the bronze medals.

On their way to the podium, the Ukrainian women defeated the Polish team 45–36 in the round of 16 and overcame the world-ranked No. 1 team—the Republic of Korea—45–36 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Ukrainian quartet lost to the eventual tournament champions from Hungary (33–41), but in the bronze-medal match, they confidently defeated their Russian rivals 39–32.

This medal marks the first team award for the Ukrainian women’s épée team in World Cup events over the past two years—following their silver medal at the 2024 tournament in Vancouver.

Source: National Fencing Federation of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian women’s épée team won bronze medals at the European Championships held in the French city of Antony.

At the start of the season, the Ukrainian women’s épée team won a team “silver” at the World Cup in Tallinn.

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