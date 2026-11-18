Renowned Ukrainian weightlifter and four-time European champion Kamila Konotop has been officially suspended from international competition due to a positive doping test. This was reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Prohibited substances—exogenous testosterone and adiole—were detected in the athlete’s doping sample, which she submitted on September 7, 2026. These substances promote rapid muscle mass gain and increased strength.

Konotop has currently been placed under mandatory provisional suspension. The weightlifter has the right to appeal this decision and to request an analysis of the “B” sample. If she does not file such a request or if the retest confirms the result of the “A” sample, the anti-doping violation will be considered officially proven.

Kamila Konotop, 25, is one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national weightlifting team. Her athletic achievements include four European championship titles, a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships, and participation in the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: International Testing Agency (ITA).

Mykhailo Mudryk, a soccer player for the Ukrainian national team and London’s Tottenham Hotspur, spoke about the possible circumstances under which a banned substance entered his system. Mudryk was suspended for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

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