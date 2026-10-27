In Turkey, Poland national team volleyball player Wilfredo Leon may continue his career at Halkbank of Ankara. Journalist Jakub Balcerzak reported on the possible transfer from Poland’s Bogdanka LUK Lublin, citing information reported by Interia Sport.

The Interia Sport article was prepared by Kacper Dondzieriewicz. The publication describes Leon as a representative of Poland and Halkbank as a Turkish giant. The report was published in the volleyball section, and the outlet also announced additional information in the near future.

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Transfer in the 2026/27 season

According to Balcerzak, this transfer has already been “decided,” but Leon is expected to play for the new team only in the 2026/27 season. The volleyball player currently represents Bogdanka LUK Lublin.

Terms of the future deal

The journalist also reported that Leon will sign a contract with Halkbank under which he is expected to become the world’s highest-paid volleyball player. The term of the future agreement and its financial terms were not specified in the report.

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