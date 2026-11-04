In Portugal, Benfica centre-back Clément Lenglet missed the team’s final training session before the home match of the fourth round of the Europa League against Lech Poznań. The French footballer’s participation in the game is in doubt due to a bruise to his right thigh, Interia Sport reports.

Lenglet was absent from the open part of training

Portuguese outlet A Bola noted that Lenglet did not take part in the 15 minutes of Benfica’s training session open to media representatives. It was the team’s final session before the match against the Polish champions.

The possible absence of the French defender could be a problem for Benfica. According to Interia Sport, at the end of September and the beginning of October, Lenglet received a red card in the 1:3 loss to Porto and also missed the game against Vitória Guimarães. After returning to the squad, he showed consistent play, according to the outlet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Benfica have a maximum result

Benfica approach the match as leaders of the standings with a maximum points tally and a 10:2 goal difference. Lech Poznań, by contrast, earned their first points of the European campaign only after a 1:1 draw with Sunderland.

The Benfica vs Lech Poznań match in the fourth round of the Europa League is scheduled to kick off at 21:00.

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