Kyiv Dynamo center back Kristian Bilovar missed the Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 13 game against Obolon due to an injury. The 25-year-old player was unable to help the team due to health issues, not because of a decision by the coaching staff.

About three weeks ago, Bilovar suffered broken ribs. The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation, but the exact timing of his return to training with the full squad and his return to the field remains unknown.

The defender was not included in Dynamo’s roster for the Kyiv derby, which took place on November 22. The Kyiv team defeated Obolon 4–2.

Bilovar played his last official match on November 2. In the 11th round of the UPL against Kryvbas, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Dynamo, he entered the game only in the 90th minute.

Christian Bilovar is the son-in-law of Dynamo president Ihor Surkis. On July 28, 2023, the defender married his daughter, Yana.

This was reported by “Dynamomania.”

As a reminder, Yarmolenko is preparing to retire and take on a new role at Dynamo.

We previously reported that Yarmolenko signed a new contract with Dynamo.