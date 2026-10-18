Anthropic has announced the creation of a public benefit fund to which it plans to allocate 5% of its shares. The fund is intended to give the company greater flexibility and opportunities to support projects aimed at the public good, TechCrunch reports.

Terms for forming the fund

The fund will be created as an entity wholly owned by Anthropic. The company has also provided for the possibility of allocating an additional 2% of shares to it for every 50% increase in Anthropic's value.

Among the possible uses of the funds, the company named large donations to traditional nonprofit organizations or direct payments to designated population groups.

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AI's impact on the labor market

Anthropic also mentioned the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market. The company has already committed to allocating $200 million for research on this topic.

Anthropic said that bolder approaches may be needed because of the pace of AI development, and the fund will be able to implement them. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei previously called increasingly negative public attitudes toward the AI industry a crisis of trust. The company plans to disclose details of the fund's structure and governance in the coming months.

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