California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order providing for an independent review of artificial intelligence models and the creation of an expert committee to develop mechanisms for emergency shutdowns of AI agents that could spiral out of control and cause harm. As Al Jazeera reports, Newsom also intends to expand the definition of incidents related to AI safety.

Return to previously vetoed requirements

In 2024, Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 1047, which had been passed by the state assembly. At the time, the governor said the proposed rules could hinder the prospects of this technology. The bill provided for broader safety requirements for the development of advanced AI models, including mechanisms to stop them.

After the veto, Newsom asked the initiative's author, state Senator Scott Wiener, to revise the document with the participation of an expert committee. In October 2025, the governor signed an advanced AI law requiring major developers to disclose data on certain safety incidents. These include the deaths of 50 or more people, large-scale cyberattacks, or theft of funds.

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Expert assessments and next steps

Christabel Randolph, deputy director of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, noted that SB 1047 contained a more specific safety architecture. According to her, the executive order covers shutdown or stop mechanisms, whereas the vetoed bill required safeguards before model training began.

Alex Hanna, research director at the Distributed AI Research Institute, believes the order demonstrates Newsom's attention to AI risks without an intention to introduce radical restrictions. She also linked the move to growing concerns among US voters about AI safety, data centers, and job losses.

Newsom instructed the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to submit recommendations on AI regulation by November 15. He may also convene a special session of the state legislature to discuss their implementation before the end of his term.

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