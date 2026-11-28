Telegram has warned iPhone owners about the risk of personal data and account theft due to vulnerabilities in outdated versions of the iOS operating system.

On the night of November 28, Telegram sent out a mass notification to iPhone users urging them to update their operating system.

“Your version of iOS is outdated and contains security vulnerabilities that put your data and accounts at risk,” the messaging app’s notification reads.

However, not all Telegram users received this warning.

The platform’s founder, Pavel Durov, also posted a screenshot of the message and claimed that Apple devices were being hacked en masse.

“If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Simply opening a website could be enough to get you hacked,” Durov wrote.

iPhone users are advised not to ignore the notification and to check for iOS updates to address potential security vulnerabilities.

The messenger’s founder, Pavel Durov, wrote about this on social media on November 28.

On November 20, 2026, Telegram received a major update, version 13.3. The messaging app now features a separate news feed with personalized recommendations, the ability to connect third-party AI models, and the option to translate messages as they’re being sent. The developers also updated profiles, voice input, and tools for working with bots and gifts.

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