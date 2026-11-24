Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth increased by nearly $34 billion in a single day after he returned to his position as the company's CEO. This occurred amid a sharp rise in the chipmaker’s stock price, which closed up 31.5% on Monday, November 23.

According to the publication’s estimates, Huang’s net worth reached $144 billion at the close of trading on November 23. That is $33.9 billion more than before the market opened. Thanks to this increase, the businessman rose from 18th to 13th place in the ranking of the world’s richest people.

The sharp increase in his wealth came after Nvidia’s board of directors announced Huang’s immediate return to the position of CEO. The decision was made unanimously following a series of discussions and meetings with the company’s former CEO.

The board of directors stated that they were convinced of Huang’s ability to lead Nvidia and do not consider his return a threat to U.S. national security. Board Chairman Harvey Jones emphasized that Huang is exactly the right person to lead the company.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he personally intervened in the situation and convinced the board of directors to reinstate Huang. In an interview with CNBC, he said he spoke with board members and persuaded them to make the decision.

Huang’s reinstatement came as an unexpected turn of events following his resignation on November 12. He stepped down amid a scandal surrounding alleged extramarital affairs, specifically with Alice Huang—who is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies—as well as with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang continues, despite his return to office. In addition, U.S. lawmakers plan to hear from the Nvidia CEO in Congress in early December as part of an inquiry into potential threats to national security.

Earlier, due to the scandal, the Nvidia CEO’s net worth fell by more than a quarter. At that time, he dropped below the tenth spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people.

This was reported by Forbes.

On Monday, November 23, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the company’s office, where he was warmly welcomed by employees. Staff greeted the CEO with loud applause.

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