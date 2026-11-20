On November 20, 2026, Telegram received a major update, version 13.3. The messaging app now features a separate news feed with personalized recommendations, the ability to integrate third-party AI models, and the option to translate messages as they are being sent. The developers also updated profiles, voice input, and tools for working with bots and gifts.

Telegram has released a major update that adds more features for working with information and artificial intelligence to the familiar messaging app. One of the main changes is a dedicated news feed. Now, users don’t have to visit each channel individually to view new posts. Posts from various sources can be read in a single section.

The feed features two tabs. The first is “Added”: it will collect posts from channels the user has already subscribed to. The second is “For You,” which will display recommendations tailored to the user’s interests. The new section will also include a search function, notifications for new posts, and the ability to mark posts as read. On iPhone and Android, the “News” tab is located on the bottom bar between chats and settings. It will replace the contacts section there.

AI Agents and Integration of Various Models

Another important new feature is support for third-party AI agents. Users will be able to connect various artificial intelligence models to Telegram, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. This will require API keys—special codes that allow an external service to be connected to another app. Users will be able to manage connected services in the settings and switch between them directly while chatting.

This will allow users to utilize various AI assistants without constantly switching between apps. However, a corresponding API key will be required to connect each service.

AI will help edit and translate messages

Changes have also been made to the text editor. Telegram Premium subscribers now have access to AI-powered tools that help correct mistakes, change the style of messages, and translate them.

In particular, it is now possible to translate text directly as you type. The user writes a message in their own language, and Telegram automatically translates it into the recipient’s language. This can be convenient for communicating with people from other countries. There’s no need to copy the text into a translation app separately and then return to the chat.

Updates to Voice Messages and Profiles

The developers have also added voice-to-text input. Now users can dictate messages, and the app will convert what they say into text. Telegram profiles for iPhone have received some updates. The developers have revamped their appearance, particularly the buttons and the design of gifts. Among the new features are bubble-shaped gifts and musical visual effects.

In addition, Telegram has expanded its capabilities for working with bots and digital gifts. The changes apply, in particular, to collectible gifts linked to the blockchain. The Telegram 13.3 update is now available for download via the App Store, Google Play, and the messenger’s official website. Some of the new features require a paid Premium subscription or a separate connection to third-party AI services.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated that VPN service bots in authoritarian countries will be able to accept payments not only in the messenger’s internal currency, Stars, but also through other methods. He explained this by saying that, in his opinion, services that help users bypass blocks are doing “God’s work.”

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