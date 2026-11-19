The release of GTA 6 has inspired gamers to start an unusual side business. Now, anyone interested can pay to watch someone else play through the legendary game.

“Come watch me play GTA 6,” reads one of the ads.

The cost of watching starts at 10 hryvnias and goes up to 100 hryvnias. Some gamers set a price per hour, while others offer unlimited viewing time.

Some ad posters have even provided special discounts for certain categories of viewers. For example, one gamer promises a 10% discount for children under six, while another offers a 50% discount for military personnel.

Most offers don’t include any special conditions, but there are exceptions. Some players warn in advance that they’ll decide for themselves how to play the game, and viewers will only be allowed to watch and comment.

“I invite you to watch me play GTA 6. Just a heads-up: you’ll only be able to watch and comment on my actions, or suggest solutions to certain situations—I won’t let you play, so don’t hold your breath. If you ask to play, I’ll raise the price,” reads one of the ads.

These unusual offers have already sparked a wave of memes online. Users are joking about the cost of this form of entertainment, noting that the prices for watching someone else play aren’t actually that high.

“The prices are absolutely ridiculous,” reads one of the posts.

Similar ads have already appeared on a platform for selling goods and services, and the prices for this kind of entertainment vary significantly.

Ukraine ranked last among European countries in the Grand Theft Auto VI affordability ranking. To purchase the standard edition of the long-awaited game, a Ukrainian worker would have to work more than 31 hours. By comparison, a resident of Luxembourg, which topped the ranking, needs only one and a half hours of work.

At 12:00 a.m. on the night of November 19, the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—a new large-scale game from Rockstar Games—will take place. After many years of anticipation and numerous delays, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason, which unfolds in sunny Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 6 scored 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, tying for first place in the ranking of the highest-rated games in history with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1997.

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