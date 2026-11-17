On November 17, news broke of a project by American researchers at North Carolina State University. The robot, named Howl and standing about 122 cm tall, is designed to locate and collect eggs laid by chickens on the floor of cage-free poultry houses.

The project is based on the Unitree G1 humanoid robot. The robot is being trained to recognize eggs using artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning, and the movements required to carefully pick them up are programmed using VR, among other methods.

The development is intended to help farms overcome labor shortages and reduce product losses. In some cage-free operations, eggs laid on the floor account for 2–15% of total production. On a farm with 100,000 hens, this can amount to up to 15,000 eggs per day.

Researchers are currently refining the robot’s programming. They plan to conduct a practical demonstration of its capabilities by early 2027.

Source: Interesting Engineering.

The Japanese railway company JR East is testing an autonomous trash-collecting robot at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. The device, developed by the California-based company Cartken, began testing in the station concourse on September 8. The robot has a 40-liter container and is designed to reduce the workload on staff who maintain trash bins at large train stations.

Uber plans to spend $10 billion on developing autonomous transportation and to incorporate 2,000 robotaxis into its global network by the end of 2027. The company announced these plans during a quarterly earnings call.

According to The Information, Meta has reportedly created a prototype of a humanoid robot in collaboration with the Chinese startup Fourier and is working on a second version.

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