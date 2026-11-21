Archaeologists have uncovered about 40 intact sculptures and fragments of the heads of deities from the Maya civilization in the ancient city of El Mirador in northern Guatemala. The artifacts are made of stucco and plaster and date to the end of the Classic Period of Maya history—600–900 CE.

According to researcher Douglas Mauricio, the discovered artifacts include approximately 40 intact pieces and fragments depicting Mayan deities.

Currently, a significant portion of the finds is undergoing restoration. Three sculptures have already been photographed in a laboratory in Guatemala City.

In addition, archaeologists have uncovered ancient roads and a residential area south of El Mirador. Another researcher, Enrique Hernández, reported that they plan to conduct further studies of this area.

Scientists want to test the hypothesis that the ancient city may have controlled the entire surrounding region.

They were able to locate objects hidden beneath dense vegetation using LiDAR technology. This technology uses laser pulses to measure distances and determine the shapes of objects, particularly those that cannot be seen through dense vegetation.

The ancient city of El Mirador is located in the department of Petén in northern Guatemala, in the middle of the jungle near the border with Mexico. It was discovered in 1930. El Mirador is considered one of the first city-states of the Maya civilization.

Settlement of this area began during the Middle Preclassic period—approximately 600–300 BCE. The city reached its peak of prosperity at the end of the Preclassic period, between 300 BCE and 250 CE.

The 72-meter-tall La Danta Pyramid, considered one of the largest in the world, is located in El Mirador.

Since 2015, researchers have been studying the area using aircraft and drones. Thanks to this work, they have discovered hundreds of ancient dwellings and an extensive network of roads resembling modern highways.

Experts estimate that the population of El Mirador may have reached about 200,000 people.

This was reported by GEO.

Meanwhile, in Kabul, Afghanistan, a large-scale restoration of the ancient Bala Hissar Fortress is underway; the fortress preserves evidence of more than two millennia of the country’s history. During archaeological excavations on its grounds, the remains of a Buddhist monastery, a palace of the Great Mughal dynasty, ancient coins, pottery, and other valuable artifacts were discovered.

Earlier, during archaeological excavations near the “Metsamor” Historical and Archaeological Reserve-Museum in Armenia, researchers discovered a coin of the Roman Emperor Octavian Augustus. Other finds include gold earrings, a bronze dagger, and several other ancient artifacts.

During an investigation of the Hlynsk settlement in the Poltava region, archaeologists discovered new artifacts dating from the 10th to the 15th centuries.

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