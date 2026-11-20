The company is considering a return to a design with rounded display edges for its next smartphone. According to available information, Apple has been experimenting with this design for about three years.

Apple plans to revive one of Samsung’s unique smartphone features—curved screens. Rumors suggest that the anniversary iPhone 20 Pro/Pro Max models, expected in the fall of 2027, will feature a display with rounded edges on all four sides.

According to Ice Universe, the company has been experimenting with this design for about three years. According to preliminary data, the bezels around the display on these iPhones will be about 1 mm thick and will virtually blend into the rounded edges. In person, this will look “fantastic.”

The 2027 iPhone lineup is expected to include four models: two with flat screens and two with four-sided curved glass. Renders that appeared recently show early prototypes with a high degree of curvature—current versions of the device, according to the source, have less pronounced “waterfall” edges.

Samsung first introduced a smartphone with a curved screen back in 2013. Then came the Galaxy Note Edge, whose screen curved smoothly only along the right edge of the body. Later, the company extended this design to both sides, effectively eliminating the side bezels.

This approach remained in place all the way up to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung began gradually reducing the curvature, and with the S24 Ultra, it switched to a completely flat screen. That said, the curved screens did not have widespread technical defects—the main complaint from users remained accidental taps along the edges.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed a radical redesign for its anniversary iPhone. Meanwhile, Samsung is focused on preparing the Galaxy S27 series (including the new S27 Pro model), which is scheduled for release in early 2027.

Source: Sammy Fans

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