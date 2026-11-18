At 12:00 a.m. on the night of November 19, the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—a new, large-scale game from Rockstar Games—will take place. After many years of anticipation and numerous delays, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason, which unfolds in sunny Vice City.

Ukrainian players will gain access to GTA 6 at midnight, while New Zealand will be the first to launch the game—there, the release took place at 1:00 p.m. Kyiv time on November 18.

When Will GTA 6 Be Released Worldwide and in Ukraine?

Rockstar Games has opted for a phased release rather than a simultaneous global launch. The game will become available at 12:00 a.m. local time in each region. Due to time zone differences, players in Oceania and Asia will gain access to the new title earlier than users in Europe and the Americas.

New Zealand will be the first to see the official release. Local gamers will be able to start playing as early as November 18 at 1:00 p.m. Kyiv time. Some users tried to take advantage of this time difference and changed their consoles’ region settings to New Zealand to gain early access.

However, according to reports from the gaming community SourceVI, these attempts led to issues with the PlayStation Network. Some users created PSN accounts in New Zealand, hoping to launch the game about 13 hours earlier. Afterward, some of them allegedly received temporary or permanent bans with error code WS-116331-5, which is associated with a violation of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service.

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If blocked, a player may lose access to their profile and any digital content purchased through it, including their GTA 6 pre-order.

In Ukraine, the game will become available at midnight on November 19. It can be purchased on Ukrainian marketplaces for 3,999 hryvnias.

According to data from the analytics firm Sensor Tower, a total of 15.88 million copies of the game were sold, generating over $1.54 billion in revenue. Of this amount, $1.15 billion came from PlayStation 5 sales, with the remainder coming from Xbox sales.

The Plot and Main Characters of Grand Theft Auto VI

The events of GTA 6 will unfold in the fictional American state of Leonida, with Vice City serving as one of the main settings. This city previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto (1997) and was the central location for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006).

The plot centers on the criminal duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia will be the series’ first female protagonist since 2000. The characters try to make money but find themselves drawn into a massive criminal conspiracy in the state of Leonida. To survive, they’ll have to join forces and rely on one another.

The History of GTA 6’s Development and Release Delays

Following the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, Rockstar North President Leslie Benzies stated that the company already had “some ideas” for the next game in the series.

In March 2018, The Know reported that the new Grand Theft Auto project had the working title Project Americas. According to the publication, the game was set to take place in the fictional American city of Vice City—modeled after Miami—as well as in South America.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games officially confirmed the development of a new Grand Theft Auto game. In July of that year, journalist Jason Schreier told Bloomberg that the game would be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, and its plot would focus on two main characters inspired by the story of Bonnie and Clyde. One of the characters was to be a woman of Latin American descent.

At the same time, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Online would no longer receive major updates, as the company’s primary resources were focused on the development of GTA 6.

On December 4, 2023, a low-quality leaked version of the game’s first trailer appeared on social media platform X. Within an hour of the leak, Rockstar Games published the official trailer on YouTube. It revealed the game’s title, the main characters, some gameplay details, and confirmed releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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The trailer featured Tom Petty’s song “Love Is a Long Road.” The first GTA 6 trailer set a record for the most views of a non-music video on YouTube within the first 24 hours, surpassing the previous record held by blogger MrBeast.

The game was originally scheduled for release in the third or fourth quarter of 2025. However, in May 2025, Rockstar announced that the release had been pushed back by a year—to May 26, 2026. At that time, the developers also unveiled a second trailer, which revealed additional details about the story.

The description read: Jason and Lucia always knew the odds were stacked against them. But when a simple operation goes off course, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, at the very center of a criminal conspiracy spanning the entire state of Leonid—and are forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to survive.

In November 2025, the developers announced another delay: the new release date was set for November 19, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, Rockstar Games unveiled the cover art for GTA 6 and announced that pre-orders would begin on June 25. This marked the start of the game’s marketing campaign.

In August, Rockstar Games, in collaboration with Netflix, hosted an online screening of a 27-minute preview of Grand Theft Auto VI, showcasing additional footage from the upcoming project to gamers.

As of November 13, global digital pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 were estimated at approximately 12.13 million copies, with revenue totaling $1.18 billion.

The latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game series—GTA VI—is set for a global release after 13 years of anticipation, two release date delays, and several leaks. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at midnight local time in each region. Players in New Zealand will be the first to play it—at 11:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.

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