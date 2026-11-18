YouTube is introducing a new system for counting video views on TVs. From now on, the platform will take into account not only the fact that a video has been played, but also the estimated number of people watching it simultaneously on the screen.

The new metric is called co-views. It will apply to regular videos, Shorts, and live streams.

For example, if three people are watching the same video on a TV at the same time, YouTube will count three views instead of one.

The company emphasizes that the platform will not use cameras, microphones, or TV sensors to estimate the number of people in front of the screen.

Instead, YouTube will use a statistical model that takes into account demographic patterns and viewing duration. In other words, the number of viewers will be estimated rather than recorded directly.

The company explains that this change is intended to bring the view count system closer to television industry standards. Traditional television also uses statistical methods to estimate the number of people watching a particular program.

The new rules will apply only to future views on TVs. Previously accumulated statistics will not be recalculated.

Additionally, the changes will not affect creators’ ad revenue, channel monetization, or compliance with the YouTube Partner Program requirements.

As a reminder, in August 2026, YouTube already updated its view-counting method, beginning to count views from the moment a video starts playing.

At that time, the company warned content creators that view counts might rise more quickly due to the change in methodology.

This was reported by The Verge.

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