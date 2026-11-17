Russian users are reporting widespread issues with Timeweb—one of the country’s largest web hosting providers. This is the third major outage in Russia’s web hosting infrastructure since early November, following attacks on Beget and ESTT.

According to Downdetector, Timeweb received over 1,700 complaints within half an hour. Users report that their websites have stopped loading and their virtual servers are unresponsive. Another 500 or so reports concern the Timeweb Cloud platform.

The company attributed the outage to problems with network equipment. Engineers are working to restore services. In total, over 700,000 websites are hosted on Timeweb’s servers.

Problems with Russian hosting providers began in early November. On November 2, hackers attacked the provider Beget. The company reported that its entire cloud infrastructure had been destroyed and that some customer data had been lost. About 500,000 websites were affected by the attack, including government services, media outlets, and online stores. In particular, the outage caused problems for the car-sharing service BelkaCar, which was forced to switch providers.

Following the attack, Beget’s accreditation as a registrar for .ru and .рф domains was suspended. On November 15, the company reported a new DDoS attack. According to its representatives, the attackers attempted to hinder the restoration of the infrastructure following the previous incident.

Another Russian hosting provider, ESTT, suffered a ransomware attack on November 8. As a result, cloud services and virtual servers stopped working. On November 13, the company announced the restoration of all services and reported that it had not detected any data leaks.

Earlier, the Russian hosting provider Beget reported a new large-scale cyberattack.

The previous attack occurred on November 2, which completely destroyed the “cloud” infrastructure of the provider—the second-largest in Runet by number of domains—which has been subject to EU sanctions since the summer for cooperating with the Russian Ministry of Defense and operating in occupied territories.

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