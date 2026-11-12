Scientists have predicted another end of the world for tomorrow, November 13 – Euronews

International media outlets have recalled a well-known 1960 scientific article, in which the authors used a mathematical model to calculate the date of humanity’s demise—Friday, November 13, 2026. The paper, titled “The End of the World: Friday, November 13, 2026,” was published in the journal *Science* by the Austrian-American physicist Heinz von Foerster and his colleagues.

After analyzing demographic data spanning two millennia, the researchers concluded that, assuming current population growth rates continue, the population curve will reach mathematical infinity precisely in November 2026.

By tying the calculations to Friday the 13th, the scientist sought to draw public attention to the global problem of overpopulation. The forecast accurately matched actual figures until the early 1990s, but birth rates subsequently slowed significantly. According to current UN estimates, the world’s population will peak at approximately 10.3 billion people in the mid-2080s, after which it will begin to gradually decline.

Source: Euronews.

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