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Samsung will make some Galaxy AI features paid

UA NEWS 09 November 2026 21:45
Samsung will make some Galaxy AI features paid

Samsung is preparing to launch a premium subscription plan called Max for $4.99 per month or $47.99 per year, providing access to some of the Galaxy AI features.

Basic tools will remain free with limited quotas, while the subscription will provide access to Gen Video for creating videos from photos, Bixby Action for task automation, and an enhanced Daily Briefing.

In contrast, the Max subscription will offer four times the usage limits and access to advanced features, including:

  • Gen Video – creating videos from regular photos;
  • Bixby Action – automating routine tasks in apps;
  • Daily Briefing – an enhanced version of the Now Brief service.

This was reported by Sammyguru, which noted that the new subscription system will initially be available only on the Galaxy S27 in South Korea and the U.S.

Samsung has unveiled its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Flip 8. It features the series’ largest 4.1-inch FlexWindow external display, which allows users to launch apps, use Galaxy AI features, access Now Brief widgets, and use voice control via Gemini without unfolding the phone

Experts from the British publication The Independent have compiled a list of the eight best Android-based smartphones that, in their opinion, are currently available to consumers.

The Google Pixel 11a, which is not expected to be unveiled until early 2027, has already been almost completely leaked. Its technical specifications have appeared online, revealing several important upgrades—a new processor, a different modem, and a brighter display.

This was reported by Sammyguru, which noted that the new subscription service will initially be available only on the Galaxy S27 in South Korea and the U.S.

This was reported by Sammyguru, which noted that the new subscription service will initially be available only on the Galaxy S27 in South Korea and the U.S.

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