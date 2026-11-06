The University of Cambridge has developed a universal vaccine against avian influenza

Researchers at the Laboratory of Viral Zoonoses at the University of Cambridge, led by Jonathan Gini, have developed a universal vaccine against avian influenza using artificial intelligence algorithms.

The vaccine is capable of eliciting an immune response against several existing and future mutated strains of the RNA virus by optimizing five synthetic antigens based on global genetic data.

In trials on mice and ferrets, the new vaccine demonstrated complete protection against a range of genetically distinct variants of the virus, whereas standard single-strain vaccines achieved a survival rate of only 50 percent. The next stage of development will involve clinical trials in humans.

Source: Euronews.

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