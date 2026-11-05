CERN scientists have found evidence of an extraordinarily rare particle decay which, according to predictions, occurs in only one out of 10 billion cases. The Large Hadron Collider was used for the research, where protons collide with each other, producing particles for further study.

Rare transformation

The researchers focused on short-lived beauty-type particles that arise during such collisions. They found signs of a process in which one of these particles transforms into others. This process is theoretically predicted and is expected to occur only once in 10 billion cases.

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Study of the zeptoverse

As Euronews reports, researchers call the ultra-small scale of the subatomic world the zeptoverse. It is a little-studied frontier of the subatomic world, where scientists hope to find new fundamental particles. Scientists believe that studying the zeptoverse could help answer major questions in physics, including those about the nature of dark matter and dark energy. According to the source, together they make up about 95% of the Universe.

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