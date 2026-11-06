A South Korean startup has suspended testing of its AI system, Barbara, in Ukraine due to disagreements

The South Korean company Newtype Industries has announced the suspension of testing for its artificial intelligence system, Barbara, in Ukraine. The startup’s management claims that the Ukrainian side halted the collaboration after receiving a directive to that effect from senior leadership.

The Barbara system was tested in collaboration with two Ukrainian military units. It is designed to convert voice messages from service members into structured data that can be used by fire control officers.

In addition, the artificial intelligence helps identify potential errors in coordinates and verify whether designated targets are located in civilian areas. At the same time, the final decision on the use of weapons remains with a human.

According to Joe Cho, the head of Newtype Industries, in mid-October a representative from the Ukrainian side informed him of an order “from above” to halt all work on the project.

After that, Cho claims, the company lost contact with the Ukrainian military and local partners.

Initially, the developers planned to complete testing by the end of 2026. However, field tests, the collection of feedback from military personnel, and negotiations regarding the system’s implementation have now been canceled or postponed indefinitely.

Joe Cho speculates that the suspension of cooperation may be linked to diplomatic disagreements between Ukraine and South Korea. This refers to the situation surrounding the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

At the same time, there is no official confirmation that a diplomatic conflict was the reason for halting the tests.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the situation, explaining that it does not comment on private initiatives.

This was reported by The Diplomat.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports of a possible severing of diplomatic relations with South Korea. The ministry urged people to carefully analyze the actual statements made by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and not to jump to conclusions.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of staff members from its embassy in Ukraine.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv.

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