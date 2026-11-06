Apple Found to Be Involved in Hidden Restrictions in the iPhone Keyboard — Reuters

Apple uses a hidden list of about 100,000 words and phrases that the iPhone keyboard does not suggest during autocomplete and blocks when typing by swiping.

Among them are the phrases “dictator Trump” and “Sleepy Joe.”

Reuters reported this, citing researcher Derrick Kauffman, who discovered the list in Apple’s system files using AI.

Most of the restrictions pertain to profanity, drugs, sex, and violence. However, the list also includes politically and socially sensitive phrases, such as “Tibetan independence,” “United Ireland,” and “occupied territories.”

Apple stated that users can enter any words they choose, and the keyboard is configured to avoid suggestions that may be inappropriate or offensive.

Source: Reuters

Apple will begin scanning iCloud content shared via the “Anyone with the link” setting for “harmful content.” The change will take effect with the release of iOS 27.3, as well as versions 27.3 for iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS.

As part of the iOS 27.3 update, which began rolling out Tuesday as a Developer Preview, Apple has allowed developers to integrate new Siri AI capabilities into third-party apps. The voice assistant will be able to perform actions across a wider range of apps, using the user’s personal context, natural language queries, and information from the screen.

Apple acknowledged delays in the shipment of the new iPhone Duo and stated that it cannot yet predict when supply will meet demand. The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Sabih Khan, made this announcement during a conference call summarizing the results of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

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