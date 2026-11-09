Archaeologists have discovered a Buddhist monastery and a Mughal palace in Afghanistan

In Kabul, Afghanistan, a large-scale restoration of the ancient Bala Hissar Fortress is underway; the fortress preserves evidence of more than two millennia of the country’s history. Archaeological excavations on the site have uncovered the remains of a Buddhist monastery, a palace of the Great Mughal dynasty, ancient coins, pottery, and other valuable artifacts.

Bala Hissar is located above the southern part of Kabul’s Old City. Over the centuries, the fortress has endured numerous invasions, uprisings, and military conflicts, which have left a noticeable mark on its architecture and led to the destruction of a significant portion of the complex.

Currently, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) is implementing a large-scale, multi-year project to restore this historic site. In the future, the area is planned to be transformed into a public archaeological park featuring landscaped gardens, restaurants, and a museum.

Despite decades of neglect and war, archaeological research is gradually revealing new chapters in the history of this strategic fortress.

During the excavations, experts discovered numerous artifacts that attest to the existence of ancient settlements, religious structures, and palace complexes at this site.

“We never thought we’d find so much. It’s like a submarine emerging from the ocean,” said archaeologist Babak Rafie-Alavi while at one of the excavation sites in Bala-Hisar. At that time, workers were carefully examining the soil using special tools.

In five separate excavated trenches, they found ancient coins, fragments of Buddhist statues, glazed Islamic ceramics, oil lamps, and numerous ceramic artifacts. Researchers also uncovered the remains of palaces, monasteries, and residential buildings.

A particularly significant discovery was the remains of a palace dating back to the Mughal dynasty. Scientists found fragments of frescoes there, a structure resembling a throne, and a star-shaped pool carved into the rock at the top of the hill.

“In some places, we were expecting something. But not this,” noted Babak Rafie-Alavi, commenting on the unexpected finds.

The name Bala-Hissar translates as “High Fortress.” Its location on the slopes of the Kuh-e-Sher-Darvaza mountain range was of great strategic importance: the structure towered over Kabul’s Old City and allowed for control of the approaches to the capital.

In addition to its defensive function, the fortress was an important religious and political center. It was situated on one of the key trade routes connecting the Indian subcontinent with Central Asia and other regions.

“It was part of a string of pearls of such cultural and human settlements,” said Mustafa Nuri, project director at the Aga Khan Cultural Services.

Throughout various historical periods, Bala Hissar served as a fortress, a palace complex, an arsenal, an administrative center, a prison, and a military garrison.

“Bala Hissar embodies every stage of Afghanistan’s history, right up to the period of the U.S. presence and the period that followed,” Nuri emphasized.

At the same time, mostly only archaeological traces remain of the former royal palaces and Buddhist monasteries.

The Independent notes that Bala Hissar has retained its significance as a strategic defensive site for centuries. It was used as early as the 1st century B.C.E., and later during the Mughal Empire, the Anglo-Afghan Wars, the Soviet invasion, the civil war, and the U.S.-led coalition military operation. Part of the lower area of the complex is still in use by the Afghan military.

Throughout its history, Bala Hissar has been destroyed and rebuilt numerous times. The fortress suffered one of its most severe blows during the British military campaign. British troops destroyed a significant portion of the complex in an attempt to avenge the murder of their ambassador, Sir Louis Cavagnari, and members of his entourage inside the fortress.

The consequences of numerous conflicts are still visible on the site today. Sections of the defensive walls have collapsed, and the rusted hull of a Soviet tank stands on the slope leading to the fortress’s highest point. Other destroyed Soviet military equipment lies at the foot of the hill.

Nearby, rows of large-caliber weapons remain, left behind after the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2021 and now belonging to the Afghan armed forces.

According to Babak Rafie-Alavi, in 2008, U.S. military forces razed part of the area inside the fortress to the ground, destroying a significant number of archaeological layers.

Now, one of the main goals of the restoration project is not only to preserve the structures but also to transform the complex into an open archaeological site for visitors.

Mustafa Nouri emphasized that the project also includes training for Afghan archaeology students and is designed for the long term.

“The large scale of the site and the ambitions of the project—which includes a training program for Afghan archaeology students—represent a long-term commitment… for decades to come, as this involves not only conservation work but also a rather rich archaeological site,” he explained.

The current Afghan government, formed by the Taliban, has declared its intention to protect national historical sites.

Hubayb Gufran, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, emphasized the importance of preserving archaeological sites as sources of knowledge about past civilizations.

“We recognize the importance of preserving the country’s ancient monuments. We view these remnants of past civilizations as valuable sources of knowledge and lessons. We fully appreciate their significance,” he stated.

The restoration of Bala-Hissar is intended not only to restore part of the fortress to its historical appearance but also to preserve unique archaeological evidence from various eras for future generations.

This is reported by The Independent.

Earlier, during archaeological excavations near the “Metsamor” Historical and Archaeological Reserve-Museum in Armenia, researchers discovered a coin of the Roman Emperor Octavian Augustus. Other finds include gold earrings, a bronze dagger, and several other ancient artifacts.

During an investigation of the Hlynsk settlement in the Poltava region, archaeologists discovered new artifacts dating from the 10th to the 15th centuries.

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