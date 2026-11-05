The Export-Import Bank of Korea will provide Tanzania with a $170 million loan to build an artificial intelligence education center. The loan agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam by the bank’s senior executive vice president, Lee Dong-hoon, and Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of Finance, Natu E. Mwamba, Korea Herald reports.

First EDCF project in AI

This is the first artificial intelligence project financed through South Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund. It will also be the first project under the K-AI Package initiative, which combines development financing with Korean AI technologies to support developing countries and create opportunities for Korean companies abroad.

The center is planned to be built on a 35,000-square-meter site. It will offer four educational programs: artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, and the Internet of Things. The main area of training will be the education of specialists in physical artificial intelligence.

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AI laboratories and cluster

The center is expected to include AI laboratories and modern learning facilities. Korean technologies and educational systems will be used for teaching, knowledge assessment, and teacher training. The educational programs will also include cloud platforms for sharing courses and managing learning.

The Tanzanian government plans to build a large AI data center nearby and create an AI cluster to attract technology companies. Lee Dong-hoon said the project is intended to become the first step in spreading Korean artificial intelligence technologies in Africa.

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