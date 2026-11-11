A satellite captured unusual red streaks in the middle of a desert in Morocco

The European Sentinel-2 satellite captured an unusual image of a desert near the Anti-Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

It shows branching red streaks tens of kilometers long that initially resembled lava flows.

However, as explained by the European Space Agency (ESA), these are not volcanic formations.

The red color is artificial and resulted from the characteristics of satellite imagery in the infrared spectrum. In reality, the stripes are vegetation along seasonal rivers that fill with water mainly in winter and spring.

Such images help researchers monitor the state of water resources and vegetation in arid regions. This is particularly relevant for Morocco, as the country is suffering from a prolonged drought and water shortages.

Source: European Space Agency (ESA)

NASA, in collaboration with the California Institute of Technology, is developing the Ultraviolet Explorer (UVEX) space telescope, scheduled for launch in 2031. The spacecraft will operate in the ultraviolet spectrum and is designed to create deep maps of the entire sky.

In the U.S., Axiom Space filed a lawsuit in federal court in Houston against Vast Space, accusing its competitor of submitting a mission planning document to NASA that allegedly contained Axiom’s proprietary information.

NASA has announced a competition for a $10 billion contract for a network of cargo landing modules that will deliver equipment to the Moon.

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