Microsoft's global outage affected Ukraine

A major outage occurred in Microsoft’s services, causing users in various countries to lose access to Outlook email and encounter issues with other company products. The problems were also reported in Ukraine, and Microsoft announced that server operations had been partially restored.

The Verge reported on the global issues with Microsoft 365. A flood of complaints began coming in around 8:00 p.m. Kyiv time on November 12: users were unable to open Outlook either via the web version or the app.

Microsoft confirmed the issues and attributed them to increased load on parts of its infrastructure in several regions. Ben Hope, the company’s director of communications, stated that the most significant problems occurred with Exchange Online.

There were also complaints about the performance of Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. According to the BBC, the outage also affected Copilot: user requests were sometimes processed with delays or not executed on time.

Microsoft is working to restore service

While troubleshooting the issues, the company encountered problems with restarting servers and monitoring their status.

Around 1:00 a.m. on November 13, Kyiv time, Microsoft reported that it had begun bringing some of the affected servers back online. The company also rerouted traffic to alternative paths and implemented measures to reduce the load on the affected infrastructure.

However, as of 8:45 a.m., the Microsoft Service Health Status page still reported service disruptions for Microsoft 365 for business customers and consumer products. Users may have been unable to connect to several of the company’s services.

What is the situation with Microsoft outages in Ukraine?

Ukrainian users were also affected. According to Downdetector, as of 8:30 a.m. on November 13, reports of disruptions in Microsoft 365 were coming in.

Most often, users complained about problems logging into services—37% of reports. Another 30% concerned app performance, and 20% involved data storage and synchronization.

In addition, some third-party platforms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, reported disruptions. The issues arose when their products interacted with Microsoft’s infrastructure.

Earlier, a large-scale outage occurred in the State Tax Service’s electronic services.

Prior to that, users had reported potential technical issues with the “Reserve+” mobile app.

The Google Cloud outage disrupted the operations of European banks and services.

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