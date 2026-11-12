Due to the operation of the Ukrainian “Lima” electronic warfare system, GPS navigators are en masse pinpointing users’ locations in the Peruvian capital. The electromagnetic jamming, designed to disorient Russian missiles and drones, is also affecting civilian devices, including smartphones, car navigation systems, and GPS watches.

Because of these glitches, Ukrainians may appear on maps thousands of kilometers away from their actual location. For example, taxi-hailing apps plot routes through South America, fitness watches track runs in Peru, and dating apps show users people who are supposedly in Lima. Sometimes navigation apps pinpoint locations in Belarus or even the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Problems with GPS in Ukraine began several years ago, when the military started actively using electronic warfare systems against drones. However, the situation escalated in August, when Russia increased the number of daytime airstrikes. Since then, navigation disruptions have become a common occurrence for many Ukrainians.

The “Lima” system was developed by the Ukrainian company Cascade Systems in collaboration with the military unit “Night Watch.” Work on the system began nearly four years ago. Its antennas generate electromagnetic interference that disrupts the navigation systems of Russian missiles and drones, causing them to receive false coordinates and deviate from their intended route.

Initially, the system simply jammed signals, but the developers later refined it and programmed it to spoof GPS coordinates. Instead of random errors, devices began displaying a specific point on the map—Lima. That is why the system was given this name. In 2024, it was integrated into Ukraine’s broader electronic warfare network, and in August 2025, an advanced version called Lima Quant was deployed in Kyiv. Powerful antennas surrounding the capital form a sort of dome of electromagnetic interference.

According to representatives of Cascade Systems, in just the first three months of this year, the system helped divert more than 30 cruise missiles and 10,000 drones from their course. The commander of the “Night Watch” unit, whose call sign is “Alchemist,” also claims that of the 62 Russian “Kinzhal” ballistic missiles launched into areas covered by Lima Quant, 33 exploded in midair, while the rest failed to reach their targets.

The soldier also described an incident involving the interception of two Russian “Oreshnik” missiles, which were launched on May 24 toward the Kyiv region. According to him, thanks to the use of Lima Quant, one missile struck a garage far from military facilities, while the other disintegrated and fell on occupied territory.

At the same time, it is impossible to independently verify the system’s effectiveness metrics cited by the military and developers. Reports from the Ukrainian Air Force for the relevant period did indeed mention missiles that failed to reach their targets.

Despite the inconvenience to the civilian population, the military considers the benefits of “Lima” to far outweigh the collateral damage. This is especially true given the shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles needed to defend Ukrainian airspace.

Due to constant disruptions, Ukrainians have to find alternatives to GPS: using paper maps, downloading offline navigation apps, and memorizing routes. Meanwhile, the system’s name has already become part of everyday life—Ukrainians jokingly refer to taxi and delivery drivers, who also face navigation problems, as “Lima.”

Even modern cars cannot always respond correctly to such disruptions. In one instance, due to incorrect GPS data, a BMW notified the driver that an oil change was needed because the system had determined that the car had traveled about 10,000 km from Peru.

Source: The New York Times

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A protective “dome” of electronic warfare (EW) systems was created over Kyiv to prevent the Russians from remotely controlling “Shahed” drones. To this end, hundreds of locations throughout the city were equipped with antennas and specialized equipment. The operation lasted several weeks and involved the military, government agencies, and manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment.

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