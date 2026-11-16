JATEC is developing 3D-printed components for Ukrainian drones

The Ukraine-NATO Joint Center (JATEC) is implementing a project to introduce additive manufacturing to meet the needs of unmanned systems in Ukraine and NATO countries.

3D printing technology allows parts to be manufactured layer by layer based on digital models. This will help repair and upgrade drones more quickly, as well as supply units with the necessary components.

As part of the project, a seminar was held with representatives from the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ unmanned systems units, additive manufacturing specialists, and representatives from NATO countries. Participants discussed equipment repairs, parts supply, and the development of tactical logistics.

Special attention is being paid to training specialists and building a community of experts who will help implement new technologies in the military.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The first meeting within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC) took place in Poland, marking an important step toward Ukraine’s integration into NATO structures. The center, located in Bydgoszcz, aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities through the implementation of NATO standards and the exchange of expertise.

On Tuesday, March 5, the first meeting of the project team for the launch of JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center)—the first joint institution of the Alliance and Ukraine—took place in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

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