A developer going by the pseudonym Thijs has unveiled a large-scale project called WorldCraft, which recreates the entire planet Earth in the Minecraft game world at actual size (1:1 scale). Thanks to this level of detail, players can find real-world streets, architectural landmarks, and even their own homes in the virtual space.

To build a digital copy of the planet, the author integrated data on terrain, building outlines, and the road network from open mapping services, supplementing them with 3D aerial photographs. Based on these datasets, a special algorithm automatically generates the landscape and buildings, recreating real-world locations as accurately as possible.

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To create and configure a unified generator, the developer enlisted approximately 250 artificial intelligence agents. They analyzed the characteristics of various regions around the world, adjusted the algorithms’ behavior, and cross-checked the results. The author himself refers to this methodology as “program learning.”

Since it is technically impossible to generate and store the entire map of the Earth in a single file in advance—its size would reach at least 2 petabytes—WorldCraft operates in real time. The server generates specific sections of the world directly upon the player’s request as they move. Due to the hype surrounding the release, the project’s servers have already experienced overloads several times and temporarily ceased operation.

You can check out the project, which is currently in active development, for free on the worldcraft.gg server. To connect, users will need a licensed version of Minecraft Java Edition 26.2.

Source: Dexerto.

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