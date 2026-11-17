The Turkish defense company ASELSAN announced that it had set a world record during tests of the EJDERHA AD electromagnetic anti-drone system. As part of the demonstration, the system disabled 51 drones launched simultaneously in a matter of seconds.

“ASELSAN’s EJDERHA became the world’s first system to successfully neutralize 51 drones with the push of a button, without launching a missile or using any ammunition. Using high-power electromagnetic waves, EJDERHA has become one of the most effective solutions for neutralizing drones, one of the greatest threats of our time,” said Ahmet Aksoy, President and CEO of ASELSAN, following the test.

The demonstration included two scenarios.

In the first, the system neutralized two tethered drones at a distance of approximately 1,000 meters. According to the company, this confirmed EJDERHA’s ability to counter such aircraft regardless of whether they are connected to a ground-based power or control source.

In the second scenario, 51 drones were launched simultaneously—in honor of ASELSAN’s 51st anniversary. The system disabled all the drones in a matter of seconds.

The company states that it has never before recorded instances of such a large number of drones being simultaneously neutralized using a directed-energy system.

EJDERHA uses vacuum electronics technology to generate powerful electromagnetic waves. These waves disable the electronic systems of mini- and micro-drones.

The system uses radar to detect threats, while electro-optical sensors track targets. It can interfere with navigation equipment, communication devices, and drone control systems.

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As noted by ASELSAN, EJDERHA has already been deployed for operational use and has entered mass production. It is part of the company’s multi-layered approach to countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

The system’s effectiveness was tested in field conditions against mini- and micro-UAVs, low-altitude fixed-wing drones, and FPV drones with both wired and wireless controls.

ASELSAN reported on the test results.

Earlier, demonstration tests were conducted in Denmark of the LIVET remotely controlled combat station, equipped with eight Benelli smoothbore shotguns to counter small drones. The system was developed by Beretta Defense Technologies and the Italian technology company DUALEE.

In China, the Qingqibing solar-powered drone, designed for flights lasting up to 30 hours, made its first flight at an airport in the country’s northwest.

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