The attackers used the Optimizely website optimization platform to distribute malicious code to visitors of 178 organizations' websites. Among the potentially compromised sites are Zoom, CNN, HSBC, IKEA, Salesforce, and Equifax. The hackers attempted to steal cryptocurrency, users’ payment data, and attack iPhones.

According to cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme, the malicious JavaScript scripts were distributed via Optimizely—a third-party service that companies use to test changes and optimize their websites.

This allowed the attackers to target visitors to a large number of websites without having to hack each site individually.

The malicious code performed several functions. Specifically, it attempted to:

replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses with the attackers’ details;

intercept bank card numbers when payment details were entered;

steal cookies and screenshots;

download exploits targeting devices running the iOS operating system.

Thus, the potential threat affected not only the owners of compromised websites but also ordinary users who simply visited those pages.

The cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also reported that it had detected signs of malicious code being spread through the websites of organizations that may have been affected by the attack.

At the same time, Reuters notes that it is currently unknown whether all attempted attacks were successful and how many users were actually affected. The extent of any potential theft of funds and personal data has also not been determined.

Salesforce reported that it is investigating unauthorized changes to Optimizely scripts. As a security precaution, the company has temporarily disabled them.

Equifax has also assessed the potential impact of the incident. The company has stopped using Optimizely and stated that it has found no evidence that its own systems were compromised.

IKEA representatives said they are investigating whether the attack could have affected the company’s digital services and those of its customers.

At the time of publication, Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, and CNN had not provided Reuters with immediate comments regarding the incident.

Cybersecurity experts recommend that users keep their operating systems and browsers up to date, carefully verify cryptocurrency wallet addresses before making transfers, and monitor their bank card transactions.

The incident highlights the danger of attacks via third-party software components used by dozens or hundreds of popular websites simultaneously. However, the mere presence of malicious code on a page does not mean that every device used to visit it was automatically infected.

This was reported by Reuters.

As a reminder, hackers previously stole $6.3 billion in digital assets from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, marking the largest cryptocurrency heist in the world.

The cryptocurrency platform Polymarket lost more than $2.5 million in client funds as a result of a cyberattack. According to The Wall Street Journal, the attackers exploited a vulnerability in the third-party monitoring service DebugBear, which was used on the platform’s website.

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