On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Apple users around the world experienced widespread disruptions to the company’s ecosystem. This is according to data from the monitoring service Downdetector and the industry publication MacRumors.

According to user reports, the issues affected several key areas at once:

Accounts and iCloud: Unexpected logouts from accounts on iPhones and Macs were observed, along with an inability to re-authenticate due to verification errors.

App Store and media services: Apps are not downloading, and disruptions have also been reported in Apple Music.

Payments and Activation: Some device owners are reporting difficulties making transactions via Apple Pay and activating new devices.

On its official system status page, Apple confirmed issues with logging into iCloud accounts, the App Store, and developer tools (including App Store Connect); however, the exact causes of the outage and the timeline for full service restoration have not yet been specified.

At the same time, according to monitoring data for the Ukrainian segment of the network, other popular digital platforms, banking apps (including monobank), and mobile carriers (Kyivstar, Vodafone, lifecell) are operating normally without any critical issues.

Source: Downdetector.

Microsoft services experienced a large-scale outage, causing users in various countries to lose access to Outlook email and encounter issues with other company products. The disruptions were also reported in Ukraine, and Microsoft announced that server operations had been partially restored.

We previously reported that Apple released an update for the Shazam app that improves the synchronization of songs identified via Shazam with Apple Music and Spotify. Shazam now automatically adds songs identified via the Music Recognition feature on iPhone and iPad to the “My Shazam Tracks” playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

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