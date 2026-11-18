The German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall is developing humanoid combat robots. The company expects to unveil the first prototypes within the next 15–18 months.

“The first military-grade prototypes are expected to appear relatively soon, perhaps in 15–18 months,” said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

According to him, Rheinmetall is currently investing heavily in this area. In particular, the company is working on developing the upper torso of such a robot.

He also noted that ensuring the functionality of such systems requires a high level of artificial intelligence development to endow the robots with sufficient cognitive abilities to communicate and interact with humans.

Papperger did not specify exactly what military tasks such a prototype robot from Rheinmetall could perform. His assumption that the first prototypes will likely not be unveiled until at least 2028 suggests that these robots are unlikely to be ready for actual combat use until the 2030s.

Currently, various technology companies are working on the development of humanoid robots, and particularly significant progress has been made over the past two years.

Source: Hartpunkt

As a reminder, China is developing humanoid robots for potential use in combat.

The Ministry of Defense plans to integrate air defense systems into a unified network and deploy robotic turrets.

The Ukrainian military is using ground-based robotic systems to set up barriers.

Read us on