Experts at GSMArena have updated their ranking of smartphones based on battery life. The Realme P4 Power, with a 10,001 mAh battery, took first place.

Based on the Active Use Score, the smartphone delivered 25 hours and 35 minutes of active use.

In talk time mode, it can last up to 61 hours. The device also supports 80-watt fast charging.

The top five also included the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Max, and Oppo Find X10. All of these models provide over 25 hours of active use.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max ranked only 30th with a result of 19 hours and 20 minutes—nearly six hours less than the leader of the ranking.

Source: GSMArena.

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