Ukraine ranked last among European countries in the Grand Theft Auto VI affordability ranking. To purchase the standard edition of the highly anticipated game, a Ukrainian worker would have to work more than 31 hours. By comparison, a resident of Luxembourg, which topped the ranking, needs only one and a half hours of work.

Analysts at The World in Maps compared the cost of the game in different countries with the average hourly net wage. The results showed a significant difference in the purchasing power of Europeans.

Ukraine had the worst ranking among European countries. Ukrainians need to work more than 31 hours to afford a standard digital copy of GTA 6.

In contrast, in Luxembourg—which ranked first in terms of the game’s affordability—it takes only about 1.5 hours of work to make such a purchase. Thus, Ukrainians have to work nearly 19 times longer than residents of that country.

In other European countries, the number of working hours required to purchase the standard edition of GTA 6 is as follows:

Germany — 2.32 hours;

France — 2.67 hours;

United Kingdom — 4.99 hours;

Poland — 5.25 hours;

Romania — 5.9 hours;

Moldova — 19.9 hours.

The official release of Grand Theft Auto VI by Rockstar Games is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Pre-orders for the game are already open for owners of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. PC users, however, will have to wait—the PC version will be released later.

The following prices have been set for the digital editions of GTA 6:

Standard Edition — 3,499 hryvnias ($79.99);

Premium Edition — 4,299 hryvnias ($99.99).

Consequently, the game’s high price relative to income levels makes GTA 6 significantly less accessible to Ukrainian gamers than to residents of most other European countries.

This is according to a study by The World in Maps.

At 12:00 a.m. on November 19, the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—a new large-scale game from Rockstar Games—will take place. After many years of anticipation and numerous delays, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason, which unfolds in sunny Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 6 scored 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, tying for first place in the ranking of the highest-rated games in history with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1997.

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