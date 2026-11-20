The latest installment in Rockstar’s popular Grand Theft Auto VI video game series sold 24.58 million copies in the first 24 hours after its release. Total revenue from the game’s sales exceeded $2.3 billion.

According to analysts’ estimates, pre-orders alone—totaling 19 million copies—brought the developers $1.84 billion.

The majority of sales were on the PlayStation 5 console—75% of the total. The remaining copies were purchased by Xbox Series owners.

Meanwhile, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI is not yet available.

These figures were released by analysts at Sensor Tower, as cited by Forbes.

It was previously reported that the video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate approximately $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on the first day after its release. The analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated sales of the game at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning.

GTA 6 set records for viewership on streaming platforms immediately after its launch. The total peak audience on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube reached 7.6 million people. On Twitch alone, more than 3.29 million users watched the game simultaneously—a new record for the platform’s gaming category.

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