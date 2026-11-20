Low geomagnetic activity is expected on Saturday and Sunday, November 21–22. The Earth’s magnetosphere will remain relatively calm, and no significant magnetic disturbances are forecast.

This forecast was released by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

However, the forecast is subject to change, as experts update data on solar activity every three hours. Forecasts for the next 24 hours are considered the most accurate.

Source: NOAA.

Seventeen spacecraft tracked a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun on December 15, 2024, and detected its unusual asymmetrical structure. Observations showed that the eruption consisted of two parts: the faster one moved toward the Earth-Mars sector, while the slower one headed toward the STEREO-A spacecraft.

Scientists obtained new, highly detailed images of the Sun’s surface, revealing previously inaccessible features of its activity. Thanks to the Daniel K. Inouye Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii, researchers were able to examine the Sun’s scorching surface with unprecedented precision.

Three coronal holes have formed on the Sun, but the geomagnetic situation remains stable.

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