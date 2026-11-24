South Korean company Samsung may switch to a two-year release cycle for its smartwatches due to low demand for the Galaxy Watch 9. According to sources in South Korea, the manufacturer does not plan to unveil any new Galaxy Watch models in 2027. Therefore, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may remain the company’s latest smartwatches for another year.

Reportedly, there are two reasons behind Samsung’s decision: the cost of producing new smartwatches has risen due to industry-wide memory supply issues amid the artificial intelligence boom, and because the Galaxy Watch 9 failed to meet sales expectations. The company’s latest smartwatch featured a new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip and a larger 390 mAh battery, but was otherwise a modest update to the Galaxy Watch 8. Samsung has released conservative updates to its devices before, but the Galaxy Watch 9 may not have gained popularity because its price was raised from $349 to $379.

It is reported that in 2027, Samsung will focus its efforts in the wearable device sector on adding new software to its latest smartwatches, with the exception of a possible release of an updated version of its Galaxy Fit fitness tracker.

According to the Korean publication ET News, the company may also cut production of Galaxy A smartphones by up to 20%. All of this is being done to reduce costs, but it could also benefit Samsung’s existing customers.

Despite what tech companies might want you to believe, you don’t actually need to upgrade to a new smartwatch every year. Smartwatches may not last as long as traditional watches, but Samsung has confirmed that it now offers five years of software updates for its Galaxy Watches and five years of security updates. This will cover new Galaxy Watch 9 owners through 2031. If your smartwatch isn’t broken, you’ll likely be able to take advantage of most of the new software features in each annual Wear OS release without spending any money.

This takes the pressure off the need to upgrade, but it also means that when Samsung releases new wearables, you may have more reasons to buy them. There’s hope that releasing smartwatches every two years will also allow the company to offer more substantial updates.

Information courtesy of Gizmodo.

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