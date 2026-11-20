TikTok is launching a new tool called "Likeness Detection" that will help public figures identify AI-generated content using their image without their consent.

The feature is aimed at government officials, politicians, and official political party pages. Users must verify their identity, after which they will receive notifications when relevant videos or accounts appear.

Detected content can be reported to TikTok’s security team for review and possible removal.

The new feature is being introduced amid the spread of deepfakes and disinformation, which could influence electoral processes in Europe.

Source: Euronews.

TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The app is available for iOS and Android devices and offers personalized product recommendations, in-app purchases during live streams and via short videos, as well as in-app checkout.

Germany and Austria have called for TikTok’s European operations to be removed from the control of the Chinese company ByteDance and transferred to a European owner. Berlin and Vienna stated that this should help protect user data and limit China’s influence on the social network.

Spain’s data protection agency, the AEPD, has launched an investigation into TikTok over the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse material on the platform. At the same time, the regulator rejected the government’s request to temporarily block the app in Spain and stated that it would focus on measures targeting specific illegal content.

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