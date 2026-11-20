Artificial intelligence helped decipher 1,009 pages of notes by the Austrian mathematician and logician Kurt Gödel. For decades, his manuscripts remained virtually inaccessible to researchers due to a complex system of shorthand. In just a few days, the AI produced an analysis that revealed hundreds of mathematical statements and a nearly complete proof that Gödel had been working on several decades earlier.

Artificial intelligence helped researchers make sense of 16 notebooks by Kurt Gödel—one of the most famous mathematicians and logicians of the 20th century. Finnish scientist Jan von Plato of the University of Helsinki discussed the results of the work. Gödel’s notes were very difficult to read because he used the Gabelsberger shorthand system. This is a special method of rapid writing in which words and entire phrases are conveyed using abbreviated symbols. This system has long since fallen out of use, so it was difficult for modern researchers to decipher even individual pages.

The work progressed slowly. According to von Plato, researchers could spend about a week deciphering a single page. It would have taken a very long time to process the entire collection of notes. August 2026 marked a turning point. At that time, the scientist was advised to use artificial intelligence to work on the manuscripts. In September, he fed his own transcriptions of Gödel’s records into the model. Within just two days, the AI had produced an analysis totaling about 650 pages.

Von Plato did not accept the result without verification. He reread the material page by page to ensure that the model had correctly understood the notes. The researcher explained that it would take a person about a year just to read 50 pages of such manuscripts. Moreover, it would be extremely difficult to keep all the mathematical ideas and the connections between them in mind.

An almost complete proof of a well-known theorem was found in the manuscripts

One of the most important discoveries was a nearly complete proof related to the axiom of choice in set theory. This is a mathematical statement that has been the subject of serious scientific debate. In 1966, American mathematician Paul Cohen received the Fields Medal for proving the independence of the axiom of choice from the standard axiom system of set theory.

It turned out that Gödel had claimed to have obtained a similar result about 20 years earlier. However, the corresponding proof could not be found in his notes for a long time. Now, with the help of AI, researchers have discovered a nearly complete version of this proof. It was missing a single step due to an error in the definition. At the same time, other notes revealed that two years earlier, Gödel had formulated the missing step correctly.

Von Plato then transferred the reconstructed proof to Coq, a specialized computer system designed for the formal verification of mathematical statements. According to the scientist, the program confirmed the correctness of the proof.

How Many Mathematical Statements Were Found in the Notes

The researchers also asked the Claude model to compile all the mathematical statements found in the manuscripts. The list was to include not only completed theorems but also preliminary formulations and ideas that Gödel had only just begun to explore. As a result, 663 statements were collected. Approximately 400 of them were transferred to the Coq system without changes. Another 200 or so required clarification so they could be properly formulated for verification.

About 50 statements turned out to be incorrect. Interestingly, Gödel himself sometimes marked such passages in the margins with the word “falsch.” In German, this translates to “incorrect” or “false.” In other words, artificial intelligence helped not only to read complex manuscripts but also to systematize a vast array of mathematical ideas. This allowed researchers to more quickly determine which of them were already in their final form, which required additional work, and which the author himself considered to be incorrect.

Which of Gödel’s notes still need to be studied

The work on the manuscripts is not yet complete. According to von Plato, there are still quite a few ideas in the notebooks that require separate study. In particular, more than a dozen topics in logic that Gödel jotted down appear not to have been studied since the 1940s. This means that the old notes may contain material for new scientific research.

As a next step, the Finnish scientist plans to examine Gödel’s notebooks on physics and cosmology. These materials have not yet been studied by researchers. Thus, artificial intelligence has helped bring notes that had remained inaccessible for decades back into scientific circulation. And although the discovered statements still require work by mathematicians, some of the manuscripts have already opened up new possibilities for exploring the ideas of one of the most famous logicians of the last century. This is reported by the publication Science et Vie.

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