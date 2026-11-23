On November 19, 2026, Grand Theft Auto VI was released, setting a new record for the gaming industry. Sales of the game reached $3.79 billion in the first 24 hours, according to Take-Two Interactive. This made Rockstar Games’ new title the largest entertainment product launch in history, according to the publisher.

According to Take-Two Interactive, 32.5 million copies of GTA 6 were sold through pre-orders even before the official release. By comparison, GTA 5, which was released in 2013, grossed about $800 million in its first day and surpassed the $1 billion mark in three days.

However, this record-breaking launch does not yet make GTA 6 the highest-grossing video game of all time. Some titles have earned tens of billions of dollars over the course of decades.

UA.News has compiled a list of the highest-grossing video games in history, along with their known and estimated revenues, and explored how developers managed to earn billions of dollars.

Dungeon Fighter Online — over $22 billion

One of the highest-grossing gaming franchises remains Dungeon Fighter Online, which debuted in South Korea in 2005. It was developed by Neople, a studio owned by the Japanese company Nexon.

It is a 2D role-playing game in which users explore dungeons, battle monsters, upgrade their gear, and participate in multiplayer battles. The project gained the most popularity in China.

According to official information from Nexon, the total gross revenue of the Dungeon & Fighter franchise exceeded $22 billion, and the number of registered users reached 850 million.

In-game purchases have become the main source of revenue. Players can access the core content for free but spend money on gear, character upgrades, and additional features.

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In 2024, Nexon, in partnership with Tencent, launched Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in China. The mobile version expanded the franchise’s audience and became another source of revenue.

Thanks to regular updates and its popularity in the Asian market, Dungeon Fighter Online has been generating revenue for over twenty years.

Fortnite — Over $20 Billion

Fortnite was released in 2017 and became one of Epic Games’ most successful projects. The Battle Royale mode, in which 100 players compete for survival on a single map, gained the most popularity.

Over time, Fortnite has evolved into an entertainment platform. The game began hosting concerts, themed events, and collaborations with well-known brands, as well as creating separate game modes.

In 2023, the biography of former Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard noted that Fortnite had attracted over 650 million players and generated more than $20 billion in revenue. Fortnite’s main source of revenue comes from in-game purchases. Players pay for character skins, emotes, cosmetic items, and seasonal battle passes.

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Partnerships with Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other franchises played a significant role. The game has also featured famous musicians, athletes, and characters from popular video games.

Honor of Kings — Over $20 billion

Honor of Kings is a mobile game by the Chinese company Tencent, released in 2015. It was developed by TiMi Studio Group. The game’s mechanics resemble those of League of Legends. Two teams of five players each select characters with different abilities and attempt to destroy their opponents’ base.

Honor of Kings has achieved its greatest popularity in China, where mobile gaming has a massive audience. According to a Goldmedia study, Honor of Kings’ cumulative revenue exceeded $20 billion as of October 2025.

At the same time, the analytics firm AppMagic estimated in-app purchase revenue at approximately $14.5 billion. The discrepancy stems from differences in calculation methods and the consideration of various payment channels.

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Honor of Kings generates most of its revenue from the sale of cosmetic items, character skins, and seasonal content. Esports plays a significant role: professional tournaments are held in China, attracting millions of viewers.

In June 2024, the game received a major international release, allowing Tencent to expand its audience beyond China.

League of Legends — Over $20 Billion

League of Legends was released in 2009 and has become one of the most famous online team-based games. The American studio Riot Games created a game in which two teams of five players each compete for control of the map and to destroy the opponent’s base.

The game is distributed for free, with the majority of revenue coming from cosmetic items, character skins, and special content. According to Goldmedia’s estimates, League of Legends’ cumulative revenue exceeded $20 billion as of October 2025.

Individual financial results also demonstrate the scale of the business. The analytics firm SuperData estimated the game’s revenue at $2.1 billion in 2017 and approximately $1.75 billion in 2020.

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Esports has been one of the key factors in its success. League of Legends features professional leagues, international tournaments, and an annual world championship. These competitions attract an audience of millions and maintain interest in the game even among users who don’t play regularly. Riot Games also releases special item bundles tied to esports events.

Thanks to updates, tournaments, and an active community, League of Legends remains a major source of revenue for Riot Games 17 years after its release.

Candy Crush Saga — Over $20 Billion

Candy Crush Saga was released in 2012 and became one of the mobile industry’s biggest financial successes. King created a puzzle game in which players must match identical candies and complete challenges across various levels.

Simple mechanics and short gameplay sessions allowed the project to reach an audience far beyond the traditional gaming community. In September 2023, King reported that the Candy Crush franchise’s cumulative revenue had exceeded $20 billion, and the total number of downloads for all games in the series had reached 5 billion.

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This figure includes Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and other related projects. The main source of revenue comes from purchases of extra moves, power-ups, and other tools to help players complete challenging levels.

Candy Crush has become an example of how a simple mobile puzzle game can generate more revenue than many big-budget games thanks to its massive audience and regular small payments.

PUBG — Over $17 Billion

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, known as PUBG, was released in 2017 and helped popularize the battle royale genre. Players are dropped onto a large map, search for weapons and gear, and try to be the last one standing. Over time, the safe zone shrinks, forcing players to engage in combat.

Initially, PUBG was a paid PC game. In 2018, PUBG Mobile was released, which significantly expanded the project’s audience, particularly in Asian countries.

According to Goldmedia estimates, PUBG’s total revenue has exceeded $17 billion. This figure encompasses the broader gaming ecosystem, including the mobile segment. The main sources of revenue are sales of cosmetic items, weapon skins, outfits, and seasonal passes.

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PUBG remains a key asset for the South Korean company Krafton. In its financial report for the third quarter of 2026, the company reported that the franchise’s revenue for the first nine months of the year increased by 11% compared to the same period the previous year.

CrossFire — over $13.5 billion

CrossFire is a team-based online shooter developed by the South Korean company Smilegate and released in 2007. The game’s mechanics are similar to those of Counter-Strike. Players participate in team battles, complete missions, and compete in various game modes.

CrossFire gained the most popularity in China, where it was distributed by Tencent. The game uses a free-to-play model and generates revenue from the sale of weapons, items, and other digital content.

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According to official data from Smilegate, the CrossFire brand’s total cumulative revenue has exceeded $13.5 billion. The company also reports over 1.1 billion registered users and the game’s presence in more than 80 countries.

CrossFire has been adapted for mobile and console platforms and has become the basis for esports tournaments and other entertainment projects.

World of Warcraft — Over $13 Billion

World of Warcraft was released in 2004 and has become one of the most famous massively multiplayer online role-playing games. Blizzard Entertainment created the vast fantasy world of Azeroth, where players develop their characters, complete quests, explore territories, and participate in raids.

Unlike many other projects on this list, World of Warcraft used a subscription model for a long time. Players paid a monthly fee for access to the game, while expansions and digital items generated additional revenue.

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According to Goldmedia estimates, World of Warcraft’s cumulative revenue has exceeded $13 billion. Over more than two decades, Blizzard has released numerous expansions that have expanded the game world, added characters, locations, and new mechanics.

The company also launched World of Warcraft Classic, allowing users to return to earlier versions of the game.

Monster Strike — approximately $11.4 billion

Monster Strike is a Japanese mobile game by Mixi, released in 2013. The game combines collecting fantasy creatures with battles in which players must launch characters across the arena using collision mechanics.

Monster Strike has gained the most popularity in Japan. Unlike many other mobile hits, it has earned the majority of its multibillion-dollar revenue in a single national market.

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According to Sensor Tower, by April 2025, gross user spending on Monster Strike had exceeded $11.4 billion. Net revenue, after accounting for platform commissions, was estimated at approximately $8 billion, with Japan accounting for about 99% of total revenue.

The primary monetization method was a system for obtaining random characters and items using in-game currency. Players spend real money to acquire desired characters or strengthen their teams.

Clash of Clans — Over $10 Billion

Clash of Clans is a mobile strategy game developed by the Finnish studio Supercell, released in 2012. Players build their own settlements, create armies, attack opponents’ bases, and form clans.

The game is available for free. The main source of revenue comes from in-game purchases, which allow players to speed up construction, building upgrades, and other processes. In 2023, Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen announced that over the previous decade, Clash of Clans had generated more than $10 billion in revenue.

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Together with Clash Royale, the combined revenue of the Clash universe’s games had exceeded $14 billion by that point. Supercell regularly releases updates, adding new Town Hall levels, military units, heroes, and themed events.

The social aspect plays a major role. Clan wars and collaborative competitions keep users engaged and encourage them to return to the game.

GTA 5 and GTA Online — Over $10 Billion

Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013 and became one of the most successful paid game releases. Rockstar Games created the open world of Los Santos, where players experience the stories of the three main characters—Michael, Franklin, and Trevor.

In its first 24 hours, GTA 5 generated approximately $800 million, and within three days, sales had surpassed $1 billion. However, it was GTA Online—the game’s multiplayer component—that ensured long-term financial success, allowing Rockstar to generate revenue for years to come.

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GTA Online users can purchase Shark Cards, a virtual currency, which they spend on vehicles, real estate, weapons, and other items. According to the Financial Times, GTA 5 has generated over $10 billion in revenue since its release.

In November 2026, Take-Two reported that GTA 5 had sold nearly 235 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games in history. Re-releases across several console generations, the PC launch, and regular updates to GTA Online played a significant role in this success.

Space Invaders and Pac-Man—Record-Breakers of the Arcade Era

Arcade machines hold a special place in the history of the gaming industry, having generated billions long before the advent of modern consoles and digital stores.

Space Invaders, created by the Japanese company Taito in 1978, became one of the first mass-market gaming phenomena. Players controlled a cannon and destroyed waves of aliens to score points.

In 1980, Namco released Pac-Man, which became one of the most recognizable icons in video games.

Unlike modern online projects, arcade games generated revenue from the coins users inserted for each gaming session. According to historical estimates cited in a Goldmedia study, cumulative revenue from Space Invaders exceeded $30 billion, while that from Pac-Man exceeded $25 billion.

These estimates may take into account inflation, different versions of the games, and revenue from brand licensing. Therefore, it is difficult to directly compare them with sales of GTA 6 or modern in-game purchases.

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