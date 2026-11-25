The American technology company Nvidia will reduce its shipments of graphics processors to gaming graphics card manufacturers by 20–30% in the fourth fiscal quarter, which will run from November 2026 through the end of January 2027.

According to the industry forum Board Channels, due to a shortage of GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, Chinese distributors are already being advised to purchase previous-generation models—the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050— while manufacturer Colorful has raised its list prices for the GeForce RTX 5090 D V2 by up to 3,300 yuan ($491) and for the GeForce RTX 5080 by up to 2,800 yuan ($417).

This marks the second major reduction in shipments of Nvidia’s gaming GPUs in 2026, following a 30–40% cut in RTX 50 series shipments during the first half of the year. One of the main factors behind the component shortage is said to be memory manufacturers’ shift toward meeting the needs of the artificial intelligence industry, though it is currently unknown which specific models will be affected by the new restrictions or whether they will extend to markets outside of China, as Nvidia has not officially commented on the situation.

Source: TweakTown.

Nvidia intends to resume production of the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is outdated by today’s standards but may become relevant again due to the acute shortage of components for new models. This resumption is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Owners of the new NVIDIA RTX 50xx graphics cards are complaining about poor performance in older games. The new driver no longer supports the 32-bit version of PhysX.

Read us on