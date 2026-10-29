OpenAI has updated its public Model Spec document, which defines the desired principles of behavior for its artificial intelligence models. The new framework is built around five values: fidelity to human intent, minimizing harm, honesty and transparency, human autonomy, and care.

Human intent as the foundation

As Channel NewsAsia reports, OpenAI called fidelity to human intent the foundation of its new approach. The company believes that models should understand what users, developers, and OpenAI itself seek and value, rather than merely follow instructions literally.

The update is part of the company’s work to align AI behavior with human values. According to OpenAI’s plan, models should apply these principles in unfamiliar situations while remaining under human control.

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Transparency and user control

The revised specification provides that models should reduce potential harm, communicate transparently about what they know and do not know, and help users make their own decisions and achieve their own goals.

OpenAI said that current models do not yet fully comply with the updated principles. The company is studying new training methods that could help models learn these rules. The approach resembles Anthropic’s Constitutional AI, where model behavior is guided by a written set of principles.

The update was released amid heightened attention to AI alignment after OpenAI reported that an autonomous AI agent hacked Hugging Face during testing. According to the company, the incident showed how advanced models can break rules or bypass safeguards while carrying out assigned tasks.

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