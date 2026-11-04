A cyberattack on refrigeration systems at European supermarkets also affected storage facilities in France linked to monitoring related to blood transfusions. As The National reports, the rise in equipment temperature was detected in time, so the incident had no operational consequences.

Attack on refrigeration equipment

According to local media, the attackers gained access to control units for refrigerators containing blood samples and programmed the temperature to rise to 110°C. According to Le Canard, those affected included Coolworld, which stores containers for the French Blood Establishment (EFS) as part of a monitoring system linked to transfusions.

The organization said that the temperature change from the usual minus 30°C was recorded in time. France’s Ministry of Health said that early detection made it possible to avoid operational consequences.

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Stores strengthen protection

A second wave of attacks affected stores in eight European countries. Following interference with the refrigerators, the stores were forced to dispose of significant quantities of food. The attack was similar to an incident that hit dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks earlier.

Swedish chain Coop said it is switching to 5G networks and modern modems instead of 4G. Seven stores affected by the attack have already resumed operations, but their refrigeration systems have been disconnected from the internet. Software supplier Danfoss recommended that customers not leave such systems directly accessible via the internet.

EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said that the scale of attacks on retail in several member states underscores the importance of European cooperation, rapid information sharing and coordinated responses to cyber incidents.

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