In Napa, California, United States, OpenAI President Greg Brockman said that, in his view, the company could be ready for an initial public offering in 2027. He also said that most of OpenAI's revenue now comes from sales to corporate clients.

Statement at the conference

Brockman spoke on November 4 at The Wall Street Journal technology conference in Napa. When asked on stage whether OpenAI would be ready for an IPO next year, he replied that he considered it likely.

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According to Channel NewsAsia, which published Reuters' report, OpenAI is increasing its business sales while competing with Anthropic. The company is also promoting its Codex agent.

Raising funding

The report notes that Anthropic may hold an IPO by the end of the year. San Francisco-based OpenAI, according to Reuters, has stepped up fundraising, seeking to capitalize on recent growth after postponing its plans to go public.

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