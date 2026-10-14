In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to OpenAI, arrested a company employee in connection with a sophisticated listening device found hidden in one of its offices. OpenAI reported this, according to CBC World.

Device discovery

The developer of ChatGPT said it used internal artificial intelligence models to identify the person who, the company claims, installed the device, as well as to trace its origin. OpenAI contacted the FBI, which continues its investigation.

OpenAI said it currently has no indication that this person improperly accessed model weights, source code, or customer data. The company said the employee was dismissed.

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OpenAI statement

According to OpenAI, its security program is designed to counter various threats, including insider risks, cybercriminals, and states. The company called this case an example of how AI can help respond to complex security threats.

The FBI did not immediately provide Reuters with comment on additional details of the case.

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