Xpeng Aeroht delivers first X3-F aircraft to UAE — ECNS

The first Land Aircraft Carrier X3-F flying vehicle, intended for a pilot low-altitude flight zone in the UAE, has rolled off the production line at Xpeng Aeroht's plant in Guangzhou. The ceremony took place on October 20.

Transfer of the test vehicle

The test X3-F was received by the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. He visited the facility together with a delegation. The transfer marked a step in the practical implementation of cooperation between the parties, ECNS reports.

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The delegation inspected the production process, from the manufacturing of the carbon-fiber body to final assembly. Xpeng Aeroht calls the line the world's first mass-production line for flying cars.

Testing in the UAE

According to the company, the test vehicles will undergo testing in a “sandbox” mode under the supervision of the UAE civil aviation authorities. Xpeng Aeroht named work on product certification, routes between the emirates, and operating systems for personal low-altitude flights as the next stage.

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