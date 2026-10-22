Rain and unseasonably warm weather are expected in Ukraine on October 23

In Ukraine on October 23, a weather front moving in from Western Europe will bring rain to most regions, while temperatures will remain high for late October.

Precipitation will occur overnight on the Right Bank and spread to most regions during the day, except for the western and eastern regions. Temperatures will rise to 8–13 degrees Celsius at night, and to 4–9 degrees in the west and east; during the day, temperatures will range from 12 to 17 degrees, and up to 20 degrees in the south of the country. Rain is also forecast for Kyiv and the surrounding region, with daytime temperatures in the capital ranging from 14 to 16 degrees.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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